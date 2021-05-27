Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

LAUNDRIE: Refilling my pixie dust

By AMY LAUNDRIE Columnist
Wiscnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Disney World is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced,” friends told my husband and me at dinner one night. “You have to go.”. We met with our travel agent. “It seems strange to go to Disney without kids,” I said. “Get yourself a pair of Mickey ears,” she said with a...

www.wiscnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Travel Agent#Disney World#Disney Magic Express#Tinkerbell#Italian#Swiss#Moroccan#Winston#Wonder#Wisconsin Dells#Capital Newspapers#Author Amy Laundrie#Unexpected Pixie Dust#Mickey Ears#Icy Green Land#Kids#Husband#Friends#Goofy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Disney
Related
Beauty & Fashionmspmag.com

The Laundry Evangelist Wants to Save Your Clothes

Patric Richardson doesn’t let life’s stains get him down. In fact, he thrives in messier moments. The owner of MOA boutique Mona Williams—and longtime member of the fashion mafia in town—is also known as the Laundry Evangelist. And thanks to a new show on Discovery+ and his first book, his message on how laundry influences your life is about to unfold.
Beauty & FashionWiscnews.com

LAUNDRIE: Summer offers time to slow down

We’re at the brink of summer, and I fear in September we’ll lament, “It went so fast.” If only we could slow down time. But how do we slow down time? Researchers have found these four things help: have new experiences, feel productive by setting goals and working to achieve them, be fully engaged in your activities, and keep a journal. I’ve successfully pulled off the first three, but although I’ve tried nightly journaling, I’ve never stuck with it. Until now.
Technologygoodlifefamilymag.com

Alexa, Will You Do My Laundry?

If your teen was lucky enough to get an Echo or Echo Dot you may be wondering, “What the heck do I do with this thing?” My twin teens each got one last year, so I’ve had some time to get to know “Alexa.”. The Echo is a smart speaker...
Appareldisneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s New nuiMOs Collection Is Sure to Take Instagram by Storm!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. As we finish out spring and the Florida weather gets hotter and hotter, we’ve been shopping for some summer apparel and merch. But we’re not the only ones getting ready for summer! Disney nuiMOs already debuted a tropical clothing collection (that we wish came in adult sizes), and now your nuiMOs can go on a summer camping trip!
Appareldisneyfoodblog.com

NEW Cruella-Inspired nuiMOs Outfits Arrive in Disney World and Online

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We have been obsessing a bit over Cruella ever since the film premiered on Disney+! (We could watch it over and over again). Disney has been going ALL OUT...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Dumbo the Flying Elephant Queue Playground Reopens with Limited Distancing Measures at Magic Kingdom

The playground within the Dumbo the Flying Elephant queue in Magic Kingdom has reopened, the first Walt Disney World theme park playground to do so since the COVID-19 closure. The interactive queue for Dumbo the Flying Elephant first opened with New Fantasyland back in 2012. Inside the tent, guests can get a pager and then relax while kids play in the circus-themed playground. The pager goes off when it’s time to board the ride.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

One of the Coolest Play Areas Has Reopened in Magic Kingdom!

We’ve been keeping a close eye on all the things reopening around Disney World for ya!. So far, we’ve seen Disney reopen many of the hotels, restaurants, and even some entertainment — though, there is still a lot more to go (including some fan-favorite spots). But, things are starting to look a bit more “normal” for all of you brave Disney travelers with kids who have endless amounts of energy!
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: Check Out Disney World’s NEW Neon Mint Collection!

Walt Disney World has come out with some awesome color collections over the past few years. We’ve had a wide range of colors, from Rose Gold to Dapper Yellow. Some colors we’ve loved, like the pretty Purple Potion collection and the trendy Millennial Pink, while others we’re still unsure about!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Hey Fairy Tale Fans, We Found a Disney World Souvenir for You!

We spotted a fun souvenir this morning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. We can’t resist a cute piece of Disney merch. From coffee mugs to Minnie Ears, we’re constantly on the lookout for new items to add to our wishlist!. This morning, we were browsing through the shops at Discovery Island...
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Eat At Disney World (And What You Should Eat Instead)

The blissfully unaware could easily write off Walt Disney World as the home of theme park fare that's riddled with vapid, flavorless dishes churned out in high volume, but they'd be dead wrong. With a little faith, trust, pixie dust (and research), it's very easy to have a great meal while visiting the most magical place on Earth. But on the flip side, it is just as easy to have something that leaves much to be desired. We're about to fill you in on the 411 of the gastronomical hotbed that lies beyond the churros and hot dogs. After all, the central Florida attraction is home to one of the nation's top agave-spirit bars, award-winning food festivals, the only master sommelier-owned wine bar in the state, a AAA Five-star diamond award-winning restaurant, private member's only clubs, and plenty of celebrity-fueled ventures. Shall we continue?
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Pavement Continues to Be Replaced in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom

Recently we have been keeping you updated on the pavement changes throughout Walt Disney World. In particular, Disney has been slowly refurbishing the pavement in Tomorrowland in small sections overnight. The area between Merchant of Venus and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin has been cordoned off as the pavement replacement...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

What’s Happening in Walt Disney World on October 14?

October 1 is a pretty big day for Walt Disney World! Not only will Disney fans celebrate the 50th Anniversary Celebration in all four Disney Parks, but Guests will finally get to experience Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, located inside the France pavilion in EPCOT. One Disney theme park is booked for...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

74% of Our Readers DON’T Think Disney World’s Boo Bash is Worth the Price!

And with that, we’ve been slowly getting details on Disney’s BOO Bash, the event which will replace Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. We’ve already learned a lot about the food offerings, characters we could encounter, and dates the event will be held…but now it’s time to talk PRICE. Disney...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Whatever You Do, DON’T Listen to These Disney World Tips!

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World, we’re sure you’ve heard LOTS of advice. It’s all well-meaning — and most of it is solid, too! But here at DFB, we’re constantly bringing you the latest Disney World tips. It’s what we do! That means we’ve heard the good and the bad and everything in between!. If you hear any of these 6 tips while you’re planning your vacation, do us a favor and don’t listen. We’ve got some better advice for you to follow instead! Then, you’ll be well on your way to crushing Disney like a pro.
TravelInside the Magic

These Magic Kingdom Attractions Faced Down Time

Magic Kingdom is one of Walt Disney World’s most popular parks due to its iconic and magical attractions. Two of the most beloved rides would have to be venturing into the world of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train attraction in Fantasyland and having a soaking good time in Splash Mountain at Frontierland.
Food & Drinksallears.net

A Fan-Favorite Snack RETURNS Plus 4 Other Disney World Treats We Loved This Week!

It’s a brand new month in Disney World which means that there are TONS of new snacks to try around the parks and resorts!. This week, Disney World officially kicked off its pride month celebrations, so eats and drinks all around got a colorful makeover. Plus, we even found that a fan-favorite snack has returned to Magic Kingdom! So, let’s check out all the new snacks you can find on your next trip!
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Corkcicle Debuting EPCOT Food and Wine Exclusive!

This summer, Disney foodies will unite for one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most delicious events, the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. From July 15 to November 20, EPCOT is bringing back some of our favorite booths and surprising Guests with new booths, plus exciting food around the World Showcase.