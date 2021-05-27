Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Early Edge: Best Bets for Thursday, May 27th

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Jonathan Coachman is joined by Larry Hartstein and Mike McClure to dish out Thursday's best bets. Download and follow The Early Edge on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
206K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Jonathan Coachman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASportsGrid

May 27th NBA Betting Preview: Trust the Milwaukee Bucks?

The top-seeded teams in the NBA Playoffs are starting to get into a better rhythm with more games under their belt as all three favorites won and covered the spread on Wednesday. While we have another three games scheduled on Thursday, I’m not sure we’ll get that same result. However,...
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA DFS: FanDuel Main Slate Lineup 5/31/21

The NBA playoffs are in full action and we have a great 2-game “Main Slate” that starts at 7:00pm tonight. Let us check out who we have for our NBA DFS FanDuel lineup for tonight!. This is a cash lineup that I make to enter 50/50 contests, however, I do...
NBASportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 6/1/21

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach. With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections,...
NBAnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Monday 5/31/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our optimal lineups -- which will be...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (6/1/21): NBA DFS Lineups

What's going on everyone! John aka "LucidMedia' here. I hope you all had a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend, let's get this short week started off right!. The big news we're looking at tonight is Anthony Davis. The Lakers have come out and said that he is doubtful for tonight's game, which opens up some value in that Lakers lineup.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Wednesday, June 2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBANBC Sports

How to Watch Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 5: TV channel, start time, betting odds

With the series tied at two apiece, the Trail Blazers and Nuggets will tip-off at 6:00p.m. PT Tuesday night in a pivotal Game 5. Just how important is Tuesday’s contest for Portland?. “Each game becomes more important,” Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts explained following Monday’s practice. “It’s just the...