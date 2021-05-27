Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Sharon Kennedy: In praise of baseball caps

Cheboygan Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven years ago I discovered the benefits of wearing a baseball cap. For years I wore a babushka when I worked outside, but it was not until I reached for a cap that I realized what I had been missing. I thought men wore them because it’s a manly thing to do. I had no idea they served a dual purpose. Along with hiding any sign of hair loss, they served as sun visors. Between my sunglasses and the peak of a cap, I no longer squint on sunny summer days.

www.cheboygannews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Caps#One Summer#Sunglasses#Men Fashion#Miss Peggy#Sun Visors#Hair Loss#Laughter#Sunny Summer Days#Minneapolis#Diehard Collectors#Gals#Appropriate Clothing#Raindrops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
New Era, MIWashington Post

Amid ridicule, New Era pulls its ‘Local Market’ baseball cap collection

New Era, official cap supplier of Major League Baseball, released a line of “Local Market” caps Tuesday with city-specific designs for every club, including area codes and images of local landmarks and cuisine, alongside the regular team logo. The concept was sound — yay, civic pride — but the execution, which may or may not have involved a bot combing a limited inventory of ’90s era clip art until it came across something loosely associated with each team’s home, was flawed.
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers, Caps Post 1-0 Triumphs; Mixed Wednesday Results for Chicago Baseball

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning was enough for the Tigers to edge visiting Cleveland last night, 1-0. The series at Comerica Park in Detroit concludes this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price starting at 12:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC. David...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

BASEBALL: Aaron Heger notches 17 strikeouts in Bemidji win to cap regular season

FERGUS FALLS -- Aaron Heger kept batters guessing as he recorded 17 strikeouts in a 3-1 road victory for the Bemidji High School baseball team over Fergus Falls. The senior pitched a complete game and conceded only one run on four hits to earn the win in the Lumberjacks’ regular-season finale. Heger held the Otters (4-13) without a hit through the first 5 2/3 innings after allowing only two baserunners on a walk in the second and a hit by pitch in the fifth.
Baseballnewjerseyhills.com

Gill (14-5) baseball team caps big week

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE – The Gill St. Bernard’s baseball team won five games in six days last week, improved to 14-5, and secured the top seed in the Non-Public B North Sectional Tournament that begins after Memorial Day. Gill also remained alive in the Skyland Conference Valley Division race, trailing first-place Voorhees...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Top AEW Star Out Of Action “Indefinitely”

I’d say he’s earned it. Most promotions have their share of stars, but there are only a small number of wrestlers who feel like they are above the rest of the roster. Those wrestlers need to be treated like a different kind of star and a wrestling company should be a little more careful with them. That seems to be the case with a current top star, who is getting a bit of a break.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Lexi Thompson’s Devastating Collapse

There have been several notable final round collapses in golf major history. Lexi Thompson joined the unfortunate list on Sunday. Thompson, 26, had a big lead heading into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday. The Florida native had a five-shot lead during Sunday’s round. All Thompson needed to do was avoid disaster and she would be crowned the champion.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Cam Newton Caught Cheating; NFL’s Hottest Cheerleaders Seen Here!

I absolutely hate doing this. It is never fun outing a cheater. Especially when it’s a professional athlete that you adore. Someone that brings joy to you every single Sunday with their game play. But sometimes, it just has to be done when the person lives in the public spotlight.
Unemployment BenefitsCheboygan Tribune

Sharon Kennedy: Chim Chim Cher-ee

I was in need of a chimney sweep last week and was told to contact Jerry Methner of Sault Ste. Marie. I phoned him, left a message and that evening he returned my call. Unlike the four plumbers I had called and the brush-hog guy who never showed up, Jerry and his grandson arrived at the appointed day and hour. After three weeks, I’m still hopeful the other men will have the courtesy to return my calls, but that hope is fading as fast as a snowball in a hot oven.
Milford, NYallotsego.com

Sharon/CV-S tops Milford in baseball, 14-1

Luke Dubben gave up one run and four hits over five innings and Kyle France had a big day at the plate at Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield topped Milford, 14-1, in a Tri-Valley League baseball game that was stopped after five innings, Monday, May 24, in Cherry Valley. France went 3-for-3...