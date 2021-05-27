Sharon Kennedy: In praise of baseball caps
Seven years ago I discovered the benefits of wearing a baseball cap. For years I wore a babushka when I worked outside, but it was not until I reached for a cap that I realized what I had been missing. I thought men wore them because it's a manly thing to do. I had no idea they served a dual purpose. Along with hiding any sign of hair loss, they served as sun visors. Between my sunglasses and the peak of a cap, I no longer squint on sunny summer days.