The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals will play a twin bill today (assuming the weather cooperates) and that means each team will get an extra player for the day. This morning, the Brewers announced that their 27th man would be Alec Bettinger. The 25 year old has appeared in three games so far at the big league level and has yielded 14 runs in 9.0 innings. He's made one start in Triple-A, throwing five shutout innings.