Need some custom decorated cookies for a special occasion?

CEDARBURG — Wendy Porterfield, innkeeper of The Washington House Inn, knows a thing or two about Cedarburg’s elegant historic hotel, built in 1846 by German immigrant Conrad Horneffer — two years before Wisconsin statehood. After all, she has managed the inn for 37 years. Porterfield noted that Horneffer had emigrated to Milwaukee and was a trained leather maker who had owned a harness shop. In 1843 he moved to Cedarburg and began building the hotel because the town had begun to grow and thrive and was a day’s ride from Milwaukee — the perfect place for travelers to rest for the night.