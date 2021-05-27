Cancel
Hamburg, IA

Sidney High School 2021 class honors Cameron Owen

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Owen was in eighth grade when he lost his life in October 2016 due to a four-wheel accident in Hamburg. This year, Cameron would have been a senior attending Sidney School and would have been an honored graduate from class 2021. To honor Cameron's memory, his classmates asked to...

Fremont County, IAkmaland.com

Benefit supper set for Riverton fire victims

(Hamburg) -- Fremont County residents are coming to the aid of a family struck by disaster this week. A benefit supper takes place Tuesday from 5-to-7 p.m. at Marnie Simons Elementary School in Hamburg. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News proceeds from the dinner will help the Sara and Chris Ward family of Riverton, whose house suffered heavy damage in a fire on Monday. Wells says the supper is the inaugural project for Hamburg's newly-formed Lions Club, of which he is a member.
Sidney, IAhamburgreporter.com

Sidney High School Track and Field Results, May 7 paper

Below are Sidney High School track meet results from the Bedford, Fremont Mills and Essex track meets. Scoring for the Sidney girls’ team at the Bedford meet were Aunika Hayes, first, 400 hurdles, 1:14.49; second, 100 hurdles, 18.72; Sheridyn Oswald, first, discus, 95’6”; second, shot, 31’; Jolie Sheldon, second, discus, 94’4”; Emily Hutt, third, 1500, 6:06.55; Kendra Laumann, third, long jump, 12’10”; Averly Dowling, fourth, 1500, 6:10.30; Lilly Peters, fifth, discus, 73’4”; fourth, shot, 29’8”; Madison Hensley, sixth, 100, 16.82; sixth, discus, 63’4”; sixth, shot, 24’2”; 4x100, third, 58.12; 4x200, second, 2:06.6’; 4x400, second, 5:02.85; 4x800, first, 11:57.69; shuttle hurdle, first, 1:34.41; sprint medley, third, 2:13.80; distance medley, second, 5:02.78.