Sidney High School 2021 class honors Cameron Owen

(Hamburg) -- Fremont County residents are coming to the aid of a family struck by disaster this week. A benefit supper takes place Tuesday from 5-to-7 p.m. at Marnie Simons Elementary School in Hamburg. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News proceeds from the dinner will help the Sara and Chris Ward family of Riverton, whose house suffered heavy damage in a fire on Monday. Wells says the supper is the inaugural project for Hamburg's newly-formed Lions Club, of which he is a member.