Sidney High School 2021 class honors Cameron Owen

Below are Sidney High School track meet results from the Bedford, Fremont Mills and Essex track meets. Scoring for the Sidney girls’ team at the Bedford meet were Aunika Hayes, first, 400 hurdles, 1:14.49; second, 100 hurdles, 18.72; Sheridyn Oswald, first, discus, 95’6”; second, shot, 31’; Jolie Sheldon, second, discus, 94’4”; Emily Hutt, third, 1500, 6:06.55; Kendra Laumann, third, long jump, 12’10”; Averly Dowling, fourth, 1500, 6:10.30; Lilly Peters, fifth, discus, 73’4”; fourth, shot, 29’8”; Madison Hensley, sixth, 100, 16.82; sixth, discus, 63’4”; sixth, shot, 24’2”; 4x100, third, 58.12; 4x200, second, 2:06.6’; 4x400, second, 5:02.85; 4x800, first, 11:57.69; shuttle hurdle, first, 1:34.41; sprint medley, third, 2:13.80; distance medley, second, 5:02.78.