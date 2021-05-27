Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CVS is the latest company to offer incentives to those who get vaccinated

By Alex Hider
ABC Action News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS is the latest business that's heeding the calls of lawmakers and health experts and offering incentives to people who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, CVS announced that beginning June 1, those who have gotten a vaccine at CVS or those who can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS are eligible to enter sweepstakes with several prizes, including cash, destination vacations and trips to live events.

www.abcactionnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Incentives#U S Businesses#Hotel Employees#Kroger#Americans#Cdc#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds#Company#Bookings#Cash#Health Experts#Tickets#Sweepstakes#Destinations#Cruises#Dates#Lawmakers#Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Publix
Related
Public HealthDaily Telegram

Rural employers urged to give incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations

Rural employers should offer paid time off to employees who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine information needs to be offered from trusted sources, and opportunities to get the vaccine need to be omnipresent. Those were among the recommendations of experts at an online event Thursday that brought together government,...
Pharmaceuticalstribuneledgernews.com

A beer and a shot: Flathead breweries offer boozy incentive to get vaccinated

Jun. 2—Adults 21 and older can get free beer with their COVID-19 vaccinations during pop-up events scheduled next week at breweries in Kalispell and Columbia Falls. It's one way local health officials are trying to incentivize people to get the shots as Flathead County's vaccination rate continues to lag behind state and national averages.
Grocery & SupermaketNew Haven Register

Grocery Chain to Give Away $5 million to Vaccinated Customers

Remaining service-oriented and socially conscious is crucial for big corporations and government bodies in a post-pandemic landscape, which is why many so brands, companies and legislators are offering incentives for vaccinated citizens. Take West Virginia, which is offering vaccinated residents weekend getaways to state parks, hunting licenses and 10 different...
WorldFortune

Qantas Airways is offering Australians a new incentive to get vaccinated: unlimited flights

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Qantas Airways Ltd. is offering unlimited flights for a year among a pool of prizes for people who’ve had Covid-19 shots, the biggest incentive yet from an Australian business in a bid to accelerate the country’s sluggish vaccination rollout.
NFLlittlevillagemag.com

Hy-Vee will give gift cards to people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations at its locations

States around the country have used federal pandemic aid to create incentives programs, ranging from million-dollar lotteries to free fishing licenses, to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds has decided to rely on outreach programs by county health agencies, and done nothing new at the state level. Instead, her approach to encourage people reluctant to be vaccinated has been to repeatedly say people should get the vaccine if that is their personal choice, even though vaccination rates began declining shortly after vaccines became available to all eligible Iowans on April 5.
Woonsocket, RIWesterly Sun

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

CVS offering sweepstakes for Super Bowl trip, other prizes as incentive for COVID vaccine recipients

Last year, seats at the Super Bowl were limited due to the pandemic. This year, getting inoculated from COVID-19 could be your ticket to the big game. CVS Health announced on Thursday that it will allow people who get vaccinated at its stores, have gotten vaccinated at its stores or show they to do so to enter a sweepstakes giveaway for a variety of prizes, including a trip to the Super Bowl, $5,000 to fund a family reunion, cruises or cash.
Woonsocket, RIBoston Herald

Ticker: CVS offering vaccine incentives; Average mortgage rates decline

CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS is partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and other companies in the...
HealthPorterville Recorder

CVS offering prizes to be vaccinated

CVS Health is offering more than 1,000 prizes through a weekly drawing over a six-week period for customers who received or plan to receive vaccines through CVS Health. Those who have received or plan to receive vaccines may enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes beginning on June 1. Each week prizes, including grand prizes, will be awarded. CVS is offering the drawing as a way to close gaps in vaccine hesitancy.
Cook County, ILChicago Tribune

Want a trip to Bermuda? CVS becomes latest to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering rewards

CVS Health is trying to encourage more people to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering prizes including tropical vacations, a Super Bowl trip and cash. CVS, which is offering COVID-19 vaccines at 368 stores in Illinois, announced Thursday that starting June 1, people who get vaccinated by the chain can enter its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Thousands of prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings for six weeks.
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

CVS Health offering incentives such as cruises and Super Bowl tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS Health is offering incentives from cruises to a VIP Super Bowl package to encourage people to receive the COVID-10 vaccination from them. Starting June 1, people who received the vaccination from CVS Health or who plan to will be entered in the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.