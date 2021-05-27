CVS is the latest company to offer incentives to those who get vaccinated

States around the country have used federal pandemic aid to create incentives programs, ranging from million-dollar lotteries to free fishing licenses, to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds has decided to rely on outreach programs by county health agencies, and done nothing new at the state level. Instead, her approach to encourage people reluctant to be vaccinated has been to repeatedly say people should get the vaccine if that is their personal choice, even though vaccination rates began declining shortly after vaccines became available to all eligible Iowans on April 5.