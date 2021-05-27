TCU big man Kevin Samuel enters transfer portal

Stogner was a 2021 SEC A-finalist in the 100 butterfly, and he swam on all four of Alabama's scoring relays at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Current photo via The NCAA. Illinois native Colton Stogner has entered the NCAA transfer portal after three years with the University of Alabama. Stogner told SwimSwam that ‘nothing is set in stone’ yet and that he is currently exploring grad school opportunities with his extra year of COVID-19 eligibility. Since this past season won’t count against eligibility, Stogner should have two seasons remaining if he chooses to swim in grad school.