TCU big man Kevin Samuel enters transfer portal

By Brandon Jenkins
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTCU junior big man Kevin Samuel has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Samuel appeared in 26 games for the Horned Frogs last season where he averaged 25 minutes a night. Throughout last season, Samuel averaged 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on nearly 63 percent...

