TCU big man Kevin Samuel enters transfer portal

Boston College forward Andre Adams entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, Eagle Insider has confirmed. Adams was slated to give Boston College a reliable, veteran frontcourt presence last season after transferring into the program as a graduate transfer from Southern Utah, but tore his Achilles in September and missed all of 2020-21. Before arriving at Boston College, Adams spent two years at Southern Utah and averaged nine points on 63% shooting from the field and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game in 2019-20. A former three-star recruit out of Avondale (Ariz.) Westview, Adams began his college basketball career with local Arizona State, appearing in 14 games for the Sun Devils as a true freshman.