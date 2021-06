We asked some of the happiest folks we know to tell us their secret. I believe my happiness starts with a mindset. Everyday I wake up grateful for knowing who I am, am appreciative of what I have, and am eager to see what new things the day will bring. From there, the pursuit of happiness with those I love and care makes me happy!. There is no greater joy for me than attempting everyday to be the best husband, leader, friend, family member, soon to be father – you name it! It’s much easier to forget about the anxieties of tomorrow or the mistakes of the past when you’re present, having FUN, and giving each day the best that is in you. Read more>>