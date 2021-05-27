Oprah, Prince Harry continue conversation on mental health

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how families can feel a degree of “shame” when a loved one is struggling with their mental health.Speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which was released on Apple TV on Friday, Prince Harry expanded on the issues discussed in the first installment of the TV show he created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which aired last week.The 90-minute bonus episode featured a series of mental health experts from The Me You Can’t See advisory board having discussions with Prince Harry, Winfrey, and others.Discussing the circumstances...