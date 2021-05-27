Cancel
Barnstable, MA

Girls lacrosse beats Sandwich, falls to Barnstable

By David Creed Email: dcreed@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 27, 2021) The girls’ lacrosse team started the week with a 9-7 win over Sandwich last Thursday, but struggled against Barnstable Tuesday, losing 16-8. Head coach Jami Lower said she believes her team can regain their form in time for the playoffs. “They can be very shy about calling...

www.ack.net
