Easy 3-Ingredient Recipes That Will Bring All the Smiles to the Dinner Table
If you’re busy with work, family, or life in general, it can be hard to find the time and energy to make dinner every night; especially when recipes require multiple ingredients you don’t typically have on hand. That’s why I’ve rounded up this list of easy 3-ingredient dinner recipes that only require a few items—and maybe some salt and pepper—to create show-stopping meals. Besides spending less time in the kitchen, these quick and easy recipes using simple ingredients also equate to less time spent at the grocery store. Double bonus.parade.com