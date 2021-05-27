My Hero Academia Debuts First Stills From Episode 98

My Hero Academia's Joint Training Exercise Arc is about to come to an end, but that storyline has been saving the biggest battle for last as Deku is set to test out his powers against the brainwashing hero known as Shinso, and the franchise has revealed the first images for its ninety-eighth episode. With Class 1-A currently one victory above their rivals in 1-B, thanks in part to the flawless victory that Bakugo and his friends were able to pull off during the last episode, it's clear that this final battle is the most important.