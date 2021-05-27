M. Night Shyamalan's Old Full Theatrical Trailer Released

28 Days Later, director Danny Boyle’s terrifying vision of London in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, immediately sparked renewed interest in the genre when it debuted in 2002. Boyle’s fly-on-the-wall perspective, released during the dawn of digital innovation, became an instant classic because of its humanist drama and biting political allusions. All zombie movies have to live in the long shadow of George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead, but Boyle's innovative take on a 21st-Century post-apocalypse emerged as a worthy contender. Understandably, expectations were high for the follow-up, 28 Weeks Later. Boyle was out, choosing instead to work on the sci-fi epic Sunshine, another collaboration with screenwriter Alex Garland. Filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo stepped in as director, but his script—co-written with Rowan Joffé, Enrique López-Lavigne, and Jesus Olmo—would follow an entirely different cast of characters. At first glance, the prospects for the sequel weren’t promising.