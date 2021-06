(Clarinda) Fundraising is underway for a roadside mural of Glen Miller south of Clarinda. According to the Clarinda City Council minutes, Gary Alger, representing the Clarinda Class of 1959 and the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, showed the council several renditions of the proposed mural. Alger said this started when a classmate of his approached him with the idea and his classmate is friends with the well- known mural artist, John Cerney. Alger said the mural would be on Highway 71 south of Clarinda.