OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small town in Iowa is thinking big on its road to recovery from the 2019 historic flood, despite some setbacks. “It’s pretty surreal because I’ve been here for 42 years and go up and down the streets and you don’t see the same things,” said Phil Kuhr, manager of Stoner Drug. He’s referring to the demolition of five flood-ruined buildings on Hamburg’s Historic Main Street.