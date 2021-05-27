Cancel
Bellingham, MA

BPD Continues Outreach Despite COVID, Budget, & Manpower Challenges

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Irish and Trooper William Newton attempt--unsuccessfully-- to introduce Amadeus, the thoroughbred Percheron cross, to Pippin, the Lab. Bellingham Police officers teamed up with state troopers from the Troop C Community Action outreach team, along with members of the mounted police and a K-9 officer, for a “Coffee with a Cop” community policing outreach program. State troopers took their animals to Dunkin’ Donuts in South Bellingham (next to Charlie’s Tire on S. Main Street) to join Bellingham’s officers for an outdoor meet-and-greet on a sunny April morning. The state police had brought plastic state-trooper hats for the kids. The bomb-sniffing dog, Pippin, and the two mounted police with their horses got lots of attention from the crowd of visitors who showed up throughout the morning.

