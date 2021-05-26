Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news

By Jenny Oslen
medicalupdatenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three-quarters of patients with moderate-to-severe Covid-19 had at least one long-term symptom, according to a new review of existing research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from Stanford University conducted a review of 45 existing studies that followed a total of 9,751 patients in the months after Covid-19...

medicalupdatenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Stanford University#Health Research#Published Research#Brain Health#Brain Research#World News#Jama Network Open#Cnn#Covid 19 Infection#Diagnosis#Study Participants#Covid 19 Cases#Long Term Outcomes#Long Term Effects#Post Covid Effects#Review#Methods#Co Authors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," Fauci added in an NIH news release.
ScienceBoston Herald

Flam: Virus labs deserve more oversight

Even if we never learn whether COVID-19 escaped from a lab or jumped to humans from animals, the public is entitled to a closer look at what’s going on in virology labs. Some scientists worry that laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
Worldphysiciansweekly.com

WHO Approves Second Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in adults 18 years and older, the World Health Organization says. The agency’s emergency use authorization of a second vaccine from China is based on data showing that two doses of Sinovac were about 50 percent effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.
Public HealthWCNC

VERIFY: What is the recovery rate for COVID-19 infections

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the United States as the number of people vaccinated grows. But, there is still a sizable minority of Americans hesitant to get the vaccine. Many online claims report the recovery rate from the disease is incredibly high: 99.9%. That is why a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The government is not asking you to be a vaccine guinea pig

COVID-19 skepticism and vaccine mistrust are ubiquitous. The number of people receiving vaccines each day has dropped to well under 2 million doses from a peak of over 3 million doses in mid-April. As such, the nation is approaching a vaccination wall that will prevent it from reaching the zone of herd immunity, believed to be between 70 to 90 percent of the population protected. The recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people can return to pre-pandemic activities without face coverings and social distancing may provide new incentives to get vaccinated.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

NIH initiates clinical trial of mixed Covid-19 vaccine regimens

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of mixed Covid-19 vaccine regimens. As part of the trial, adult volunteers who have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 will be given booster doses of different vaccines. The study is funded...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

NIH study identifies promising oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19

The experimental drug TEMPOL may be a promising oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, suggests a study of cell cultures by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. TEMPOL can limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme called RNA replicase. The work was led by researchers at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The study appears in Science.
Kentucky Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Kentucky health system among latest to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, making it among the latest health systems to do so. "We are proud to share that approximately 70 percent or more of our team members and providers have already received the vaccine," Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health, said in a May 26 news release. "However, as a healthcare organization, we need to do even more."
Health Servicescontagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: Evolution of COVID-19 Treatment in US Hospitals

Analysis of medications used in California hospitals over the course of 2020 highlights “evidence-based decisions.”. If there is a lesson by society as whole over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (other than being better prepared for the next infectious disease-related crisis, of course), it is that we need to look at the bright side.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
PharmaceuticalsMic

COVID-19 vaccines might not work for some people. Here's who is at risk

As more of us get jabbed and businesses reopen in response to relaxed CDC guidelines, Hot Vax Summer feels so close we can taste it. But one demographic remains cautious, even if they’ve been fully vaccinated: immunocompromised people, or about 3 to 4% of the U.S. population, according to the Washington Post. The newspaper reported that the COVID-19 vaccines may not work in some immunocompromised people — all the more reason to get vaxxed and stay masked if you haven’t. It’s not just about keeping yourself safe, but those around you, as well, especially the millions for whom the shot might not offer protection.
Public HealthHerald-Times

IU Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Indiana University Health, one of the state’s largest employers, will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1, the health care system announced Tuesday. The announcement follows Indiana University’s announcement 10 days ago that all students, staff and faculty must be fully vaccinated by the...
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

COVID-19 News: New Vaccines and Treatment Approaches Show Promise

Companies continue to report promising data for vaccines and therapies against COVID-19. Here’s a look. CureVac Expecting COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in Europe by June. Germany-based CureVac expecting its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in Europe in June at the latest. Meanwhile, it is expanding its production capacity. The company’s...