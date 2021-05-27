History sings through local luthier’s ‘Smugglers Bridge’ guitars
History sings with local luthier’s ‘Smugglers Bridge’ guitars. “It was a tree for a thousand years, a bridge for a hundred — and now, it’s a guitar.”. Cheerfully recited by Barry Grzebik of Petaluma’s Grez Guitars, that 18-word tagline succinctly describes how weathered timber from an old bridge with a piratical nickname — Mendocino County’s historic “Smuggler’s Bridge” — began its life in an ancient redwood forest and will now spend the rest of it as a series of 22, attention-grabbing electric guitars. The bridge, as bridges tend to be, was simply the passage from one spot to another.www.petaluma360.com