History sings through local luthier’s ‘Smugglers Bridge’ guitars

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.