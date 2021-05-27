Cancel
‘I thought it would be fun to paint the way quilters quilt,’ says Petaluma artist

By DAVID TEMPLETON
Petaluma 360
 11 days ago

Making vivid paintings inspired by richness of fabric. Poppy Dodge is obsessed with paint. “I am. I can’t quit it,” she recently said, as the Petaluma-based artist prepared to make available a new series of abstract paintings suggested by the ecstatic colors of classic beach blankets. Though deeply inspired by the richness of fabric — from the conjoined patchworks of quilts to coils of dyed yarn to thick blankets redolent of family vacations and rainy days by the fireplace — Dodge primarily expresses her love of fabric through the medium of acrylic paint.

