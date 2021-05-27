‘I thought it would be fun to paint the way quilters quilt,’ says Petaluma artist
Making vivid paintings inspired by richness of fabric. Poppy Dodge is obsessed with paint. “I am. I can’t quit it,” she recently said, as the Petaluma-based artist prepared to make available a new series of abstract paintings suggested by the ecstatic colors of classic beach blankets. Though deeply inspired by the richness of fabric — from the conjoined patchworks of quilts to coils of dyed yarn to thick blankets redolent of family vacations and rainy days by the fireplace — Dodge primarily expresses her love of fabric through the medium of acrylic paint.www.petaluma360.com