Even with a new administration in Washington, people are still worried about getting bombarded with "fake news." To help stop the spread of lies and misinformation, Google discussed a new search feature last week at Google I/O called "About this Result" which will help give users more information about the source of search results. Found underneath a website in a search results list, users will be able to see how a site describes itself, what others think of it, and a link to its Wikipedia page.