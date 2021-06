In April 2021, Governor Cuomo legalized mobile sports betting. He included mobile sports betting in the new budget, giving his office the task of implementing it. New York already has a thriving retail sports betting industry. However, this will bring it to many more bettors and give New York a chance to compete against New Jersey. That means more bettors will have access to sportsbook bonuses in NY. Here’s what New York’s sportsbook bonuses look like now and what they’ll look like with mobile sports betting.