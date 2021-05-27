DeSantis’s ‘Big Tech Bill’ Is Actually a Step Closer to the World Orwell Feared

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued to use Big Tech as a political prop on Monday, signing a bill to prevent social media companies from suspending political candidates in the lead-up to elections. The law will fine companies $250,000 a day for banning candidates for statewide office without 30 days’ warning, and $25,000 a day for local candidates, the Washington Post reports, and will also give individuals more power over moderation decisions—many of which DeSantis has contested. (Florida lawmakers made an exception for any company that “operates a theme park or entertainment complex,” a peculiarity that could benefit Comcast and Disney, both of which operate major tourist attractions in the state.)