DeSantis’s ‘Big Tech Bill’ Is Actually a Step Closer to the World Orwell Feared

By Jon Hersey
fee.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a “Big Tech Bill” that he says is designed to combat Orwellian censorship by companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The law requires companies to publicly disclose their moderation policies (something most, if not all, already do) and to stick to those policies consistently. If they don’t—or if users think they don’t—the companies can be sued for up to $100,000 per offense.

