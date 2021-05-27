Cancel
Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta starts today

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta starts later today, running through Tuesday June 1st, plus, the Official Soundtrack is now available on Spotify and more. Take to the medieval battlefield in Chivalry 2 during the Cross-Play Open Beta, which will allow you to face off against your friends no matter where they play. This will allow players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, PS5, and PS4 to go head-to-head in glorious battle, or possibly put an end to any console war drama with an honourable duel?

www.trueachievements.com
