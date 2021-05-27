Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta starts today

I never played the first Chivalry game but once I saw a free open beta for Chivalry 2 pop up on the PSN store, I thought why not give it a try. Over the next few hours, I was glued to my PlayStation 5 engaging in massive multiplayer medieval mayhem. Firstly, though, players are encouraged to play through the tutorial and I’d go as far to say that it’s absolutely imperative new players run through the tutorial. Watching gameplay, it’s easy to think that Chivalry 2 is just a chaotic mess of slashing steel. In reality, there’s a ton of depth to the combat mechanics, most of which are covered in the tutorial.