Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

By Christopher Mengel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $202,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) COO Sells $485,800.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $528,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $5,422,534.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 133.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $67.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $67,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,600 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals accounts for about 2.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Brigham Minerals worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.