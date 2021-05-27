Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)
Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com