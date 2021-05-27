Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).