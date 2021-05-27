Cancel
Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $12.01 or 0.00030014 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
