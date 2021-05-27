Rayonier sells land to nonprofit for conservation and longleaf restoration

GATES MILLS — The Gates Mills Land Conservancy is reflecting on a turning point in its mission. For the last 30 years, volunteer board members have focused on acquiring large tracts of land in the village and environmentally sensitive areas, such as properties with the Chagrin River. Board President Rob Galloway said that the conservancy plans to focus on stewardship rather than new acquisitions, which may affect how funds from a potential levy on Nov. 2 could be used.