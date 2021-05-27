Cancel
Economy

Rayonier sells land to nonprofit for conservation and longleaf restoration

By Stuart Korfhage
Jacksonville Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rayonier Inc. has sold more than 6,000 acres in Georgia to The Conservation Fund, it was announced Thursday. The 6,154 acres are in Long County along the Altamaha River. According to a release from The Conservation Fund, the future conservation of this sizable, contiguous property called Beards Creek Forest will enhance protection for the state’s largest river and expand habitat restoration efforts in Southeast Georgia.

Jacksonville Business Journal

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

