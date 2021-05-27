Cancel
Hunt: Showdown getting new content soon

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrytek has announced that Hunt: Showdown is set to receive additional content and a new map in a future update, after the successful ‘As the Crow Flies’ live event. The trailer gives us a sneak peek at what’s to come, including a new map, community expansion, and live event. Hunt:...

www.trueachievements.com
