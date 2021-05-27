Hunt: Showdown getting new content soon

Last year we said that “Hunt: Showdown is the best game you aren’t playing right now” and we still very much stand by that statement. This is the perfect cocktail of PvPvE as 12 hunters wade into the swamps of the Louisiana bayou in the late 19th century on the hunt for monster trophies. And monster is the word, amidst the supernatural beasties already lurking in the swamps are truly horrific bosses you have to track and hunt. The only problem is, so are the other players. Now in its third year and after a lengthy Early Access period, Hunt: Showdown has a choice of 30 Legendary hunters and more than 90 weapons to choose from before you get those feet wet. Wait, did you hear that crunching noise up ahead? Let’s investigate. Here’s a history lesson and everything you need to know about Hunt: Showdown.