Backbone joins Xbox Game Pass for PC in June

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackbone, the post-noir detective game where you play as a raccoon private eye, is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on June 8th. In Backbone, you step into the shoes of the racoon private eye, Howard Lotor, who gets swept up in a case that turns out to be much bigger than he imagined. You will explore a dystopian Vancouver, BC, that's inhabited by animals, interrogate a diverse cast of furry characters, and collect evidence as your investigation unfolds.

www.trueachievements.com
