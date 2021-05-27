Backbone joins Xbox Game Pass for PC in June

Everybody loves sharks, right? They come in all shapes and sizes with all kinds of teeth. Lemon sharks have childhood friends. Porbeagle sharks play with kelp. Bull sharks can migrate up rivers, which sometimes leaves them stuck in the water hazards of golf courses. And the titular Maneater of Tripwire Interactive’s award-winning, shark-focused action-RPG can–and will–invade new platforms and fight its way to the top of the gaming ecosystem. Blame the toxic waste and super soldier experiments going on in Port Clovis for turning an ordinary bull shark pup into a mutated killing machine driven by vengeance and the player’s deep satisfaction at getting to flop a shark out of the water to eat people. Not that we’re judging anyone. It is incredibly fun to watch, so it’s no wonder that Maneater is coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch next week.