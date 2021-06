“What we’re looking to do is bring the ProMach product brands closer together to better meet our customers’ needs,” said Snader. “That really is the mantra of this new position – to commercially connect across our flexible packaging, product handling, robotics, and end of line packaging brands. This better positions ProMach to be that one-stop, full-service provider that many CPG companies are looking for moving forward. I’m excited to shine a brighter spotlight on the collective strengths each ProMach product brand brings and ultimately help our customers be more successful with their packaging projects.”