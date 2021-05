With the ball-tampering scandal being reignited by Cameron Bancroft, the last thing Australia needed during an Ashes year was Stuart Broad weighing into the debate. Yet that’s exactly what’s happened after Bancroft’s interview with the Guardian last weekend, during which he indicated it was “self-explanatory” Australia’s bowlers knew about the plot to doctor the ball with sandpaper during the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa in early 2018.