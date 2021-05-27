Yola Releases Powerful Single And New Video, ‘Stand For Myself’

It’s not too very often that the names of the people involved alone are enough to document the great importance of a new project. DATOG, short for DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG, consists of Accept / U.D.O. / Dirkschneider front-man Udo Dirkschneider and his longtime companions Peter Baltes (bass; ex- Accept), Stefan Kaufmann (guitar; ex- Accept, U.D.O.) and Mathias Dieth (guitar; Sinner, U.D.O.) as well as Udo‘s son Sven Dirkschneider (drums; U.D.O., Dirkschneider) plus singer Manuela Bibert. If these names don’t make your mouth water, figuratively speaking, then you have missed out on the past 40 years of German metal history. The best thing about DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG, however, is that although the new project is musically in the tradition of it’s legendary predecessors, they are currently working on brand new songs. The video clip of the first number, ‘Where The Angels Fly’, can be found on YouTube since September 2020, the second video, ‘Face Of A Stranger’, has been released on the internet on April 29. 2021, followed by a third clip ‘Every Heart Is Burning’ out today. Then on August 27, 2021, a single with all three songs will hit the stores as a CD, a 12″ vinyl and a download.