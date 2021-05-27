Cancel
Yola Releases Powerful Single And New Video, ‘Stand For Myself’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYola has released the video for the title track of her anthemic new album, Stand For Myself, which will be released via Easy Eye Sound on July 30. The single debuted today with a powerful new video, directed by Allister Ann. The clip features Yola escaping from a world that has entrapped her, drawing on visual references from the music videos from her childhood.

www.udiscovermusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Dan Auerbach
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
