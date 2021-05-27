Cancel
Business

Tompkins Financial promotes Tomazin to SVP

FingerLakes1
 11 days ago

Tompkins Financial Corporation has promoted Matt Tomazin to Treasurer and Senior Vice President. He will report to Frank Fetsko, Tompkins Financial Chief Operating Officer. Tomazin joined Tompkins in 2019 and brings fourteen years of experience in the financial industry to his new role. He will be responsible for managing bank liquidity, interest rate and capital risk while optimizing earnings by balancing customer needs, market conditions, investment and wholesale borrowing strategies.

fingerlakes1.com
