Tompkins Financial promotes Tomazin to SVP

Financial software company Ncontracts has recruited a longtime bank examiner to help its clients keep up with shifting regulatory winds. Ralph DeLeon has joined Brentwood-based Ncontracts, which primarily markets risk management and lending compliance software, as senior vice president of industry engagement, a role in which he will be the company’s point person on regulatory outreach. He had been with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency since early 1989 and had been the agency’s director of banking relations since the spring of 2018.