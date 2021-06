The world is full of conundrums. Every second, the sun emits enough energy to meet all of humanity’s power needs for more than two hours. And yet, in 2019, only about 2% of global electricity came from solar. Hard costs for solar panels have more than halved since 2000; soft costs have fallen too – so what gives? Certainly not a lack of activity or will within academia, that much is clear. As the race towards a net zero energy future marches on, researchers are hard at work developing innovations that will help us to more efficiently capture and utilise the sun’s rays.