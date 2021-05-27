Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bitgear (GEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $361,055.00

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $361,055.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Markets#Trading Volume#Purchase Volume#Hits#Investors#Bitgear Lrb#Usdt#Btc#Dot#Ksm#Bitgeario#News Updates#Bitgear Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat#Currency#Buying#Internet Computer#Tether#Xrp#Shiba Inu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bancor (BNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.44 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00012426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $904.63 million and $40.44 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

Azuki (AZUKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,467.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $61,467.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $363,023.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.62 million and $363,023.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketscom-unik.info

GenesisX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $51,835.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gameswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,734.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $108,734.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.
Economymodernreaders.com

Auto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.61 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,295.14 or 0.03549739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Indexed Finance (NDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,865.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $32,865.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscom-unik.info

Credits (CS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $538,128.00

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016177 BTC. Ark (ARK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003736 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005844 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Manna (MANNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $781,877.33 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Petsmodernreaders.com

AnimalGo (GOM2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $951,098.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $951,098.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FUZE Token (FUZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,452.38

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $37,452.38 and approximately $61,897.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $49.18 or 0.00137069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.26 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $609.56 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00007648 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Eidoo (EDO) Market Cap Tops $43.06 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002598 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067155 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00292374 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Decentrahub Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.00 (DCNTR)

Decentrahub Coin (CURRENCY:DCNTR) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Decentrahub Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges. Decentrahub Coin has a market capitalization of $713,522.77 and $49.00 worth of Decentrahub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentrahub Coin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BitCapitalVendor Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $595,400.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nord Finance (NORD) Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00008882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $571,553.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Machi X Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million (MCX)

Machi X (CURRENCY:MCX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Machi X has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Machi X has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $137.00 worth of Machi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machi X coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $234,010.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $40.35 million and approximately $234,010.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $70.89 or 0.00193887 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

noob.finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.00 ($NOOB)

Noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00005173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, noob.finance has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $40,203.40 and $55.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.