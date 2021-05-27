Cancel
Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 650.0%

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

