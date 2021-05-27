Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 650.0%

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.