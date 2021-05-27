West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: May 27
The West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook will keep you updated on all the recruiting news going on with the West Virginia football and basketball teams. Update (11:15 AM)- **2022 tight end Jack Nickel’s recruitment is wide open again after recently de-committing from Notre Dame. West Virginia is trying to get involved as they become the latest program to extend him an offer. Nickel (6’4″, 230) is from Milton High School in Milton, Georgia. Along with West Virginia, Nickel currently holds offers from Boston College, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.wvsportsnow.com