Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

By MARK KENNEDY
Miami Herald
 11 days ago

Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”. The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”

www.miamiherald.com
DCist

Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces New Season With Britney Spears-Powered Musical

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ is a new-age fairytale, fueled by Spears’ pop anthems. Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced its 2021-2022 season, welcoming audiences back to its live performances for the first time in more than a year. The theater is kicking off the season in late November with Once Upon A One More Time, its first Broadway-bound musical, a production featuring the discography of pop icon Britney Spears.
MusicUSA Today

Britney Spears' songs are coming to Broadway as a feminist musical about Disney princesses

Britney Spears and ... Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway

Counting on the results being "Lucky" rather than "Toxic," Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: "Once Upon a One More Time," a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears.
Britney, One More Time

"The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears" portrays the pop icon's life and fame through a modern lens. For the last 13 years, Britney Spears has been locked away in a metaphorical tower of "voluntary" conservatorship, the singer's freedom of choice was removed by her father — he claims it was for her own well-being — while she works to her family's benefit. The documentary, streaming via FX on Hulu, examines the circumstances surrounding the unusual legal arrangement through a present-day perspective, and has led viewers to realize we, the public, are the menace, tormenting the young singer with cruel gossip and ridicule.
Perfectly Named Britney Spears Musical Will Have Its World Premiere in D.C.

Once upon a time, in a faraway land called pre-pandemic America, we reported that a Britney Spears jukebox musical called Once Upon a One More Time was preparing for a limited Chicago run before opening on Broadway. Then the pandemic happened, and plans for the musical were dashed, until now. On Thursday, the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., announced that they will be staging the world premiere of the musical, beginning this November. Yes, a show where fairytale princesses learn "there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss" after "a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps," and their emancipation is sung to the tune of Spears hits like "Lucky," and "Stronger," will be performed by a Shakespearean troupe in the nation's capital. The announcement still describes the show, directed and choreographed by husband-and-wife team Keone and Mari Madrid, as "Broadway-bound."
