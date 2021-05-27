Contentious ISCHEMIA Deep Dive: Extent of Revascularization Key?
The ISCHEMIA trial's primary outcome — validation for conservative over invasive management to some, but also contentious from the start — was never going to be the final word. A pair of new subgroup analyses may provide some guidance, researchers say, for giving invasive management an edge over a meds-only approach in these patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and at least moderate ischemia at stress testing.www.medscape.com