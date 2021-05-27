Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Contentious ISCHEMIA Deep Dive: Extent of Revascularization Key?

By Steve Stiles
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ISCHEMIA trial's primary outcome — validation for conservative over invasive management to some, but also contentious from the start — was never going to be the final word. A pair of new subgroup analyses may provide some guidance, researchers say, for giving invasive management an edge over a meds-only approach in these patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and at least moderate ischemia at stress testing.

www.medscape.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Amgen#Coronary Artery Disease#Coronary Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Chronic Disease#Cad#Qca#Md#Icahn School Of Medicine#Acc#Nonrandomized Data#Mbbs#Phd#Orbita#Icr#Ablative Solutions#Ischemia#Twitter#Philips Volcano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

LIFE: ARNI Does Not Best Valsartan in Advanced Heart Failure

Researchers were astounded to find that in patients with advanced heart failure (HF), the angiotensin-receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) sacubitril/valsartan was not superior to valsartan for efficacy, tolerability, or safety in the LIFE trial. Compared with patients who received valsartan, those who received sacubitril/valsartan did not have a significantly lower area...
ScienceNewswise

A deep dive into the brain

Newswise — The way the human brain works remains, to a great extent, a topic of controversy. One reason is our limited ability to study neuronal processes at the level of single cells and capillaries across the entire living brain without employing highly invasive surgical methods. This limitation is now on the brink of change.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in Mild Stroke: Better at Lower BP?

Patients with mild stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA) had a greater benefit from dual antiplatelet therapy if their blood pressure was lower at presentation, a new analysis of the POINT trial shows. The findings give rise to the idea that a strategy of mild blood pressure reduction combined...
CancerGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Adverse Drug Reaction GWAS, Rare Variant Gene Regulators, Ovarian Cancer MicroRNAs

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and elsewhere outline findings from a genome-wide association study on adverse drug reactions (ADR) to common drugs or drug group representatives. Using array-based genotyping profiles, imputed genotyping clues, and drug allergy insights in electronic health record (EHR) data for more than 81,700 Vanderbilt BioVU DNA Biobank participants of European or African ancestry, the team narrowed in on seven loci linked to ADRs for 14 commonly prescribed drugs or drug types in European individuals — a set that encompassed variants in genes previously linked to adverse responses to opioid drugs such as CYP2D6 and OPRM1. From these and other results, the authors suggest that the high-throughput approach used "can enable impactful pharmacogenomic research to help develop clinical guidelines for the delivery of the right drug to the right person."
FitnessNewswise

Exercise likely to be best treatment for depression in coronary heart disease

Newswise — Tuesday, 8 June 2021: A study by RCSI indicates that exercise is probably the most effective short-term treatment for depression in people with coronary heart disease, when compared to antidepressants and psychotherapy or more complex care. The study, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health...
Healthiweller.com

Top in cardiology: Physical activity recommendation, icosapent ethyl treatment

Sumary of Top in cardiology: Physical activity recommendation, icosapent ethyl treatment:. Increasing physical activity levels may also help lower BP and blood cholesterol levels, according to a new American Heart Association recommendation.. A new American Heart Association recommendation indicated that increasing physical activity levels may also help lower BP and...
Nutritioniweller.com

2 Servings of Fruit a Day Can Lower Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Sumary of 2 Servings of Fruit a Day Can Lower Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes:. Vera Petrunina/Getty Images Researchers say you can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes by eating two servings of fruit per day.. Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Western Australia said they found...
Diseases & TreatmentsMonthly Prescribing Reference

AGA Issues Recommendations for Moderate to Severe Crohn Disease

HealthDay News — In clinical practice guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) published in the June 1 issue of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the management of moderate-to-severe luminal and fistulizing Crohn disease (CD) in adult outpatients. Joseph D. Feuerstein, MD, from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston...
Healthhcplive.com

Impact of Hypoglycemia on Community Health in Diabetes

Peter Salgo, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center , Elaine Apperson, MD, University of South Carolina School of Medicine , Davida Kruger, MSN, APN-BC, BC-ADM, Henry Ford Health System , Anne Peters, MD, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California , Jay Shubrook, DO, FACOFP, FAAFP, BC-ADM, Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine improves cognitive impairment by simultaneously impacting cerebral blood flow and β-amyloid accumulation.

Berberine Improves Cognitive Impairment by Simultaneously Impacting Cerebral Blood Flow andβ-Amyloid Accumulation in an APP/tau/PS1 Mouse Model of Alzheimer's Disease. Chenghui Ye, Yubin Liang, Ying Chen, Yu Xiong, Yingfang She, Xiaochun Zhong, Hongda Chen, Min Huang. Article Affiliation:. Chenghui Ye. Abstract:. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is accompanied byβ-amyloid (Aβ), neurofibrillary tangles,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Low-Dose CT Screening for Lung Cancer Can Also ID Aortic Stenosis

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening performed for lung cancer can identify patients at risk for aortic stenosis (AS) via aortic valve calcification (AVC), according to a research letter published online June 8 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Kaja Klein-Awerjanow, M.D., from the...
Women's HealthColumbian

Early menopause may raise stroke risk

Early menopause could mean an increased risk of stroke caused by blocked blood vessels, according to a new study. Yet for each year of menopause delay, stroke risk fell by 2 percent. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and women have a 4 percent higher lifetime stroke risk...
HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

Neonates With Acute Seizures May Be Overmedicated

HealthDay News — Among neonates with resolution of acute symptomatic seizures, there is no difference in functional neurodevelopment or epilepsy at age 24 months for those discontinuing antiseizure medication (ASM) before hospital discharge vs maintaining medication, according to a study published online May 24 in JAMA Neurology. Hannah C. Glass,...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

On Nutrition: Why vitamin K is important for bone health

“Would you be able to review vitamin K2 sometime in your nutrition column? I was researching bone health online and came upon an article that discusses how important this vitamin is in bone health. It states that vitamin K2 is part of the bone health package that includes magnesium, calcium, weight-bearing exercise, minimizing inflammation in the body, and having a healthy gut (microbiome).