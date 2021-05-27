Cancel
Severe storms expected tonight || Weather Outlook

By Amanda Cutshall
emtpleasantextra.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA complex of strong to severe thunderstorms will move into the area beginning just before midnight and will continue southeast through the early morning hours. A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms will move into the area beginning just before midnight and will continue southeast through the early morning hours. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Isolated flooding will also be possible, especially along the U.S. Highway 82 corridor in Bowie and Miller Counties.

