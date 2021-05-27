Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,651 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com