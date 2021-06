FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.