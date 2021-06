Asobo has been steady at work on post-launch content for Microsoft Flight Simulator for nearly a year at this point. The sim has been supported with regular updates pertaining to improvements, fixes, and additions for a while. The team behind the scenes has also been working on the next most important thing for Microsoft Flight Simulator: actual new planes. The next of such has been revealed via the recent Developer’s Q&A stream held on May 26, 2021. The next first-party plane is none other than the Aviat Husky A-1C bush flier, coming in the next few months.