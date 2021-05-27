Cancel
New York City, NY

David Duchovny’s ‘Out-of-This-World’ Apartment Listed For $7.5 Million

By Steve King
David Duchovny is selling his New York City bachelor pad that he's owned since 2012. It's in the ultra swanky Ardsley building on the 19th floor. The Ardsley is a very high-end "white glove" building for the rich and famous. This area in Central Park West has apartments owned by several other celebrities like Dustin Hoffman, Bruce Willis, Donald Sutherland, Bono, and Steven Spielberg....just to name a few.

