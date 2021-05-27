Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.