Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share
Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com