Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Hban#Asset Management#Wealth Management#Nasdaq Inc#Huntington Bank#Stock Investors#Stock Funds#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Md#Evp Scott D Kleinman#Morgan Stanley#Barclays#Private Client Group#Marketbeat Com#Huntington National Bank#Hban Stock#Corporate Insiders#Company#Equity
