Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)
Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com