Tribe names Ray Pineault president, CEO of Mohegan Gaming

Veteran Business Leader With Deep Franchise and Hospitality Experience Will Lead Garment Care Chain Out of the Pandemic With An Eye On Unit and Revenue Growth. Barry has been a member of the ZIPS board of directors for the past eight years and he will retain that position. He has also served on the boards of the American Heart Association and the Restaurant Association of Maryland. He spent 12 years as President/CEO of The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, growing that chain from just a handful of locations to nearly 50 full-service franchised and company-owned restaurants. Prior to The Greene Turtle, he spent nine years as President/CEO of Ms. Desserts/The Great Cookie Ltd., a retail, mobile and e-commerce baked goods business, and worked for Marriott Corp. and W.R. Grace & Co. More recently, he has been an investor in and advisor for several companies, including: Truvelop, a talent transformation company specializing in team member evaluation and development; Lost Ark Distilling Co., a Maryland-based artisanal distillery; and Columbia Treatment Center, a rehab facility supporting individuals confronted by substance use and mental health issues.