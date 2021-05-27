Cancel
Tribe names Ray Pineault president, CEO of Mohegan Gaming

The Day
 11 days ago

Mohegan — Ray Pineault, interim president and chief executive officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, has been named to the position permanently, the Mohegan Tribe announced Thursday. Pineault, a tribal member, succeeds Mario Kontomerkos, whose resignation was effective March 31. “I want to congratulate fellow tribal member Ray Pineault as...

