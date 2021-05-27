Comcast Co. (CMCSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th
Comcast has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,492. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.www.modernreaders.com