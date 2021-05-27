Crews clearing tornado damage in Black Hills National Forest

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHERN MEADE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Black Hawk to near Palmer Gulch Resort. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Western Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset, Johnson Siding, Hisega, Rockerville, Sheridan Lake, Keystone Wye, Bear Country, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 50 and 57.