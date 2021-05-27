Bronck Museum Opens for the 2021 Season!
COXSACKIE — We are looking forward to providing visitors with an opportunity to explore 350 years of Hudson Valley History. The Bronck farmstead was established in 1663 by the Swedish sailor Pieter Bronck and his Dutch wife Hilletje Jans. The farmstead was owned by Pieter and Hilletje’s direct descendants until 1939. The last family owner gave the farmstead to the Greene County Historical Society which has operated the farmstead as a historic house museum for the last 80 years.www.hudsonvalley360.com