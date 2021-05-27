Bronck Museum Opens for the 2021 Season!

Spring is officially here, and there's a chance we can encounter young or newborn wildlife on or around our properties. Here's what to do when you have these encounters. If you happen to run into some young or newborn wild animals, there are some things you should know. While the young animal may appear to be abandoned, it is very likely that the parent of the animal is in the nearby area. Do not touch a wild baby animal. If you are concerned about the animal, contact the DEC.